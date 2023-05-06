Home

5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Turkey, Fourth In Last 24 Hours

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck the central Turkey region, reported the news agency Reuters citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

Turkey, Syria Powerful Earthquake Claims Over 2500 Lives And Counting. Why Were These Tremors So Devastating? (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: Turkey witnessed its 4th earthquake in 24 hours after a set of earthquakes jolted the country yesterday. A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck the central Turkey region, reported the news agency Reuters citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

For the unversed, Turkey and Syria were hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 on Monday. Initially, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck early Monday at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the Syrian border, at a depth of 24.1 kilometers (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said. This was followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake around 130 kilometres north of Gaziantep, and with epicentre was in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province in Turkey diaccording to the US Geological Survey. Tremors were also felt in several neighboring countries, including Lebanon and Syria.

OVER 4,000 DEAD IN TURKEY EARTHQUAKE

The death toll in Turkey and in neighbouring Syria following powerful earthquakes on Monday rose to over 4,000.

Officials and agencies confirmed that at least 4,372 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and Syria and according to the World Health Organisaton (WHO) the toll could surpass 20,000. Turkey’s toll rose to 2,921 as of Tuesday morning, according to Yunus Sezer, Turkey’s head of disaster services.

A total of 15,834 injuries have been reported, Sezer said in a news conference in Ankara. Sezer said he would provide a more comprehensive update at 6 am local time (10 pm ET).

In Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported by officials, reported CNN. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and the number of people killed, injured and displaced probably will climb, reported Washington Post.

The initial quake of 7.8-magnitude was followed by dozens of powerful aftershocks, including one recorded at 7.5 magnitudes in the same fault zone of south-central Turkey on Monday afternoon. Most of the damage is in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria.

