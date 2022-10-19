Earthquake Hits Kathmandu: A major earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit Nepal’s Kathmandu on Wednesday. According to National Center for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was 53km east of Kathmandu. The reports suggest that the earthquake struck the hill country at around 2.52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground said National Center for SeismologyAlso Read - Telangana Woman Battles Extreme Weather To Scale 'True Summit' of Mt Manaslu, Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Do So!

Taking to Twitter, various users said a strong jolt felt in the capital and other major areas of Nepal. "Estimated magnitude 5.0 earthquake at around 3:05 pm," one user said.