Coquimbo: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude has hit Coquimbo coast in Chile, the USGS said on Friday. As per the latest reports, the quake was felt by many people in the area of the epicenter.

In La Serena (pop. 154,500) located 48 km from the epicenter, and Coquimbo (pop. 161,300) 54 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

Weak tremors were felt in Vicuña (pop. 13,500) located 82 km from the epicenter, Vallenar (pop. 44,900) 111 km away, and Ovalle (pop. 77,100) 126 km away.