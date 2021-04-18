Tehran: An earthquake of a 5.8 magnitude on Richter Scale hit Bandar Ganaveh, Iran, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the temblor. The epicentre of the earthquake was some 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Iran”s Bushehr nuclear power plant. Also Read - Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Hits Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh

A magnitude 5 earthquake can usually cause considerable damage and have broader damage especially if it is a shallow earthquake like Sunday's.

Iran is on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

A magnitude 7 earthquake that struck western Iran in 2017 killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

With Agency inputs