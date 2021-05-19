Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale struck 35 km East of Pokhara in Nepal, USGS said in a statement today. Many people near the epicenter are said to have felt the earthquake. The earthquake took place around 5:30 AM Nepal (Local Time), 113 Km North West of Kathmandu. “Felt earthquake (bhuukmp) M5.3 strikes 113 NW of Kathmandu (Nepal) 10 min ago,” the EMSC said in an official tweet. No loss of lives has been reported so far. According to a report, the earthquake did not cause any significant damage. Also Read - Oli Reappointed As Nepal PM As Opposition Fails To Muster Majority To Form New Govt

“The epicenter of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung District, where it occurred around 5:42 NPT. It has been recorded at 5.8 magnitude,” Dr. Lok Bijay Adhikari, Chief Seismologist at National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre, told news agency ANI.

More details to follow…