France’s Eiffel Tower Evacuated After Bomb Threat

Paris's Eiffel Tower, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, was evacuated on Saturday as a precaution after receiving a bomb threat, according to a French police source.

Paris: Paris’s Eiffel Tower, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, was evacuated on Saturday as a precaution after receiving a bomb threat, according to a French police source. The most iconic monument in France, the Eiffel Tower, in the heart of Paris, which welcomed 6.2 million visitors last year, had to be evacuated on Saturday owing to a security alert.

According to SETE, the company in charge of managing the building, police and bomb-disposal experts were searching the area, including a restaurant that is located on one of the levels. Although the situation is unusual, conventional procedure is being followed, said a spokeswoman. Soon after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT), visitors were removed from the monument’s three stories as well as the surrounding square, a report in NDTV said.

