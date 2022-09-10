Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday escaped a plane crash after the aircraft he was travelling on suffered technical snag and made an emergency landing shortly after take-off, sources told News 18.Also Read - Arshdeep Singh Catch Row: BJP Leader Lodges Police Complaint Against Mohd Zubair For ‘Defaming’ Sikh Community

As per the preliminary report, the pilot landed the plane after contacting the control tower for an emergency landing. The incident happened when Imran Khan was travelling from Chaklala to Gujranwala for a rally, according to reports.