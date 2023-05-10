Home

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Indicted In Toshakhana Case by Islamabad Court

The indictment against Imran Khan comes at a time when he was arrested by the country's paramilitary force on the orders of an anti-graft agency in another corruption case.

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday indicted by an Islamabad court in Toshakhana case in which he allegedly hid the proceeds from the sale of state gifts. Notably, the Toshakhana case was filed against Imran Khan after the Pakistan Election Commission ruled that he failed to declare the funds he received after selling the gifts given by foreign dignitaries.

The former prime minister was presented before the judges at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court as a “one-time dispensation” late on Tuesday night.

For the unversed, the “Toshakhana” is a department that looks after valuable gifts received by government officials. It was alleged Imran Khan did not reveal the gifts that were presented to Toshakhana and there were irregularities in sale of some of these gifts.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in the Toshakhana case pic.twitter.com/MBHP9b8GOq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Imran Khan’s indictment comes amid violent protests following his arrest on Tuesday. His supporters armed with batons targeted security services’ installations, including the Pakistan Army’s headquarters.

Notably, Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in a corruption case on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was picked up by paramilitary Rangers personnel who barged into a room of the Islamabad High Court where he came to attend a corruption case hearing.

To bring the situation under control, Pakistan Army troops have been deployed in Punjab province to maintain law and order following protests triggered by his arrest.

Taking preventive measures, the Punjab and Balochistan governments have imposed Section 144 in their respective provinces on Tuesday in response to protests staged across the region following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Angry protestors stormed government buildings and blocked roads in response to Imran Khan’s detention prompting authorities to enact Section 144.

While his lawsuit against the Al-Qadir University Trust is still being heard by a special accountability court, Khan is being represented by a group of lawyers that includes Khawaja Haris, Barrister Ali Gohar, and Advocate Ali Bukhari.

The interim government of Punjab has brought in Pakistan Rangers, and the province’s mobile and internet services have been suspended, according to Samaa TV.

Significant decisions were made to address the law and order situation throughout the province in a meeting of the Provincial Intelligence Committee chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department.

In the wake of the ongoing unrest, the Islamabad administration also implemented Section 144 in the capital territory.

