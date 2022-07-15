Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Latest Updates: Hours after Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation as President of Sri Lanka was formally announced, the Supreme Court on Friday banned his two brothers — former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa — from leaving the country. Amid ongoing crisis in the island nation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country, first for the Maldives and then to Singapore.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: With Economy Collapsed, President And PM Set To Resign, What's Next For Island Nation| Explained