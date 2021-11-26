Paris: As part of the preventive measure, France suspended all international flights coming from southern Africa for 48 hours, French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced on Friday. This move has been taken in reaction to a new coronavirus variant detected in some African countries.Also Read - Delhi Govt to Hold Meeting With DDMA Over New Covid Variant Found in African Countries: CM Kejriwal

Speaking to news agency Reuters, Veran said the new variant had not yet been “diagnosed” in Europe and added that all passengers who recently arrived from the region will be tested and closely monitored. Also Read - On Verge of State of Emergency: Warns Israeli PM Naftali Bennett Over New COVID Variant

The step from France came after EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen proposed an air travel halt amid rising concern over the new Covid variant in South Africa. Also Read - New Covid Variant: Uttar Pradesh Sounds Alert, Issues Fresh Guidelines For Foreign Returnees | Deets Inside

In a separate statement, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said discussions will be held “over the next hours” with other EU leaders on the response to bring to this new variant.