New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Google on Tuesday announced that it is blocking YouTube channels of Russian state media outlets RT (earlier called Russia Today) and Sputnik. “Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action”, the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.Also Read - EXPLAINED: Why is Ukraine Preferred Choice Among Indian Medical Students

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately. It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action. — Google Europe (@googleeurope) March 1, 2022

Also Read - Operation Ganga: 7th Evacuation Flight Carrying 182 Stranded Indians From Ukraine Reaches Mumbai

Besides, Meta (formerly Facebook) has also banned RT and Sputnik across the European Union. RT and Sputnik pages aren’t visible in the EU on Facebook and Instagram anymore. “We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media,” Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said on Twitter. Also Read - Google Launches Play Pass In India; Now Get Over 1000 Apps, Games Without Ads Or In-App Purchases

“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time,” he posted late on Monday. The social network has also blocked Russian state media from advertising on the platform.

Earlier, the company had blocked access to several Russian state-controlled accounts in Ukraine. The social network said it was also reviewing other governments’ requests to restrict access to these accounts in their countries.