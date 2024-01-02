Hamas Deputy Head Saleh Arouri Killed In Israeli Drone Strike, Says Hezbollah

Top Hamas Leader Killed: Top Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was reportedly killed in an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. This news was shared by Lebanon-based Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. Saleh Arouri is said to be one of the most prominent figures in the Hamas rung and was one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing. Saleh Arouri also headed Hamas’s operations in the occupied West Bank. Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, reported the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, news agency Reuters has reported that Saleh al-Arouri was killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, as told by three security sources to Reuters.

In response to questions from Reuters, the Israeli military said it does not respond to reports in the foreign media. Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’s politburo but was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs.

