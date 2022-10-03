New Delhi: Indian Air Force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a foreign aircraft with its origin in Iran that was moving towards the New Delhi airspace. According Air Traffic Control (ATC), on way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou in China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing at Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the aircraft to go to Jaipur but the aircraft pilot refused & left Indian airspace.Also Read - Bomb Threat on IndiGo Flight at Mumbai Airport Turns Out to be Hoax, Security Agencies on High Alert

IAF Su-30MKI JETS SCRAMBLED

The foreign aircraft was headed to China and had entered Indian airspace when the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.

AIRCRAFT MOVING TOWARDS CHINA

The nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier is still unclear. However, after clearance, the aircraft is now moving towards China and at the time of filing this report, it was over Indian airspace and is being closely monitored by security agencies. The plane is continuing on its flight path towards China.