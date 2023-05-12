Home

Imran Khan Gets Bail For Two Weeks in Al-Qadir Trust Case After Supreme Court Called His Arrest Illegal

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan three days after 80 Rangers arrested him from the court and whisked him away in connection with the case.

BREAKING: Imran Khan Gets Bail Day After Pakistan Supreme Court Called His Arrest ‘Illegal’

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks. The development comes a day after the Pakistan Supreme Court called his arrest illegal.

A two-judge bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Khan three days after 80 Rangers arrested him from the court and whisked him away in connection with the case.

Islamabad High Court grants bail to Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case for 2 weeks: Pakistan's Geo News reports pic.twitter.com/TDRmNeegMG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court amid tight security in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case was declared termed as “illegal” by the Supreme Court on May 11, and authorities were instructed to release him “immediately”.

Following the decision, the apex court sent the PTI chief to the Police Lines Guest House, allowing him to spend the night with his family.

Khan was arrested on Tuesday this week inside the premises of Islamabad High Court when he appeared before the court in two cases.

Ever since Khan’s arrest, Pakistan has been witnessing a situation of unrest. Several protests have broken out across the country as PTI has urged its supporters to come out in support of Imran Khan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.