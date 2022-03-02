Embassy of India in Ukraine on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Kharkiv. “Must leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to Pisochyn, Bezlyudovka & Babaye as soon as possible. They must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today,” it readsAlso Read - Third World War Would Be Nuclear And Disastrous, Says Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov 

