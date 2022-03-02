Breaking: Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Students in Kharkiv To Leave ‘Immediately’
Embassy of India in Ukraine issues an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Kharkiv. Must leave Kharkiv immediately, proceed to Pisochyn, Bezlyudovka & Babaye as soon as possible. They must reach these settlements by 1800 hrs (Ukrainian time) today, it reads
Published Date: March 2, 2022 5:29 PM IST