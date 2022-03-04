New Delhi: Amid the ongoing evacuation efforts from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, an Indian student has been shot with a bullet in Kyiv on Friday. The students are currently fleeing the war-torn country Ukraine and trying to reach the border of Poland for their safe return to India. “I received info today that a student coming from Kyiv got shot and was taken back midway. We’re trying for maximum evacuation in minimum loss”, said MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh, in Poland.Also Read - Quad Summit: PM Modi Calls for Return to Path of Dialogue and Diplomacy on Ukraine Crisis

“The Indian embassy had earlier cleared on the priority that everyone should leave Kyiv. In the event of war, the gun bullet does not look at anyone’s religion and nationality,” he added. Also Read - Learn Few Russian Phrases: India's Fresh Advisory To Citizens Stranded In Ukraine

Four Union Ministers, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh — are overseeing the evacuation efforts in the countries adjoining Ukraine. Also Read - IAF Keeps IL-76 Plane On Standby For Evacuating Students Stranded In Kharkiv Via Moscow: Report

Earlier on Tuesday, an Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family,” the ministry had said in a tweet.

Two days later, a second Indian student died of a stroke in the strife-torn country. He was in the hospital for quite sometime. “He lost his life due to natural causes. His family is also in Ukraine,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.