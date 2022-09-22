New Delhi: An ISI agent—the biggest supplier of ISI’s counterfeit notes in India has been shot dead outside his hideout in Nepal’s Kathmandu on September 19. The ISI agent has been identified as Laal Mohammad (55) alias Mohammad Darji.Also Read - Pakistan Gets Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets To Compete With India's Rafale

Who Was Laal Mohammad?

If reports are to be believed, Laal Mohammad was the biggest supplier of ISI's counterfeit notes in India. India Today reported that Mohammad used to get fake Indian currency from Pakistan and Bangladesh to Nepal and then supply it to India from there at the behest of ISI. Authorities said that the ISI agent had links with Dawood Ibrahim's D-gang. Furthermore, he assisted the Pakistan agency with logistics support.