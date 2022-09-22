New Delhi: An ISI agent—the biggest supplier of ISI’s counterfeit notes in India has been shot dead outside his hideout in Nepal’s Kathmandu on September 19. The ISI agent has been identified as Laal Mohammad (55) alias Mohammad Darji.Also Read - Pakistan Gets Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets To Compete With India's Rafale
Who Was Laal Mohammad?
If reports are to be believed, Laal Mohammad was the biggest supplier of ISI's counterfeit notes in India. India Today reported that Mohammad used to get fake Indian currency from Pakistan and Bangladesh to Nepal and then supply it to India from there at the behest of ISI. Authorities said that the ISI agent had links with Dawood Ibrahim's D-gang. Furthermore, he assisted the Pakistan agency with logistics support.
How Laal Mohammad Was Killed?
Lal Mohammad was shot dead in Gothatar area of Kageshwari Manohara Municipality Kathmandu. A CCTV footage doing rounds on social media showed that two bike-borne assailants opened fired at Laal Mohammad when he got down from a car outside his house in Kathmandu. The ISI agent tried to escape but the assailants continued firing. He was immediately taken to Maharajaganj Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.