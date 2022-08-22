New Delhi: A suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India’s leadership elite has been detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.Also Read - First ISIS Indian Suicide Bomber Was Keralite Christian Converted To Islam, Claims Terror Outfit

The FSB has also released a video in which the terrorist could be heard admitting that he was supposed to take revenge in India "for insulting the Prophet".

“Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India,” the authority said in a statement.