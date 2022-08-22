New Delhi: A suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India’s leadership elite has been detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday, Russia news agency Sputnik reported.Also Read - First ISIS Indian Suicide Bomber Was Keralite Christian Converted To Islam, Claims Terror Outfit
The FSB has also released a video in which the terrorist could be heard admitting that he was supposed to take revenge in India "for insulting the Prophet".
“Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India,” the authority said in a statement.
Furthermore, the Russian security agency asserted that ISIS bomber was recruited between the period April-June this year in Turkey. “His indoctrination was carried out remotely through the Telegram app”, it added.
For the unversed, India had faced major diplomatic outrage from Muslim-majority countries after Nupur Sharma made derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, drawing accusations of blasphemy across some Arab nations that have left New Delhi struggling to contain the damaging fallout.