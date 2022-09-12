Tokyo/Japan: In a bid to boost tourism, the Japanese government is mulling to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19. Broadcaster FNN said that the restrictions would be lifted only for those individuals who had taken three vaccine doses or provide proof of a negative Covid test. This comes nearly a week after the county scrap a requirement to show a negative Covid-19 result to enter the country for boostered travelers, following pressure from the tourism industry.Also Read - Japan To Exempt Vaccinated Travellers From Pre-Entry Covid Test

JAPAN TO SCRAP VISA RESTRICTION: PM TO TAKE FINAL DECISION THIS WEEK

News agency Reuters reported that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide on the easing as early as this week, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported. Moreover, the government may scrap a daily cap on arrivals by October, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

Deputy chief cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara said on a television programme on Sunday that “a weak yen is most effective in attracting inbound tourism”, adding that further steps must be taken to draw in foreign visitors.

JAPAN DID NOT REQUIRE TOURIST VISA FOR 68 COUNTRIES

For the unversed, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 countries and regions before the pandemic.

Japanese Visa Exempt Countries

All European Union citizens

Australia

Argentina

Bahamas

Barbados

Brunei

Canada

Chile

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel

Lesotho

Liechtenstein

Macau

Macedonia

Malaysia

Mauritius

Mexico

Monaco

New Zealand

Norway

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

South Korea

Suriname

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

Turkey

United States

Uruguay

COVID CASES MORE THAN DOUBLED IN 2 MONTHS

Meanwhile, new COVID infections in Japan doubled in less than two months from that logged on July 14, statistics showed. Japan has seen its seventh wave of the pandemic since July, and the number of new confirmed cases and deaths in a single day remains at a high level. The rapid rise in the number of deaths has made it difficult to cremate the dead in some parts of Japan, local media reported.

In Japan, the number of new infections in the latest week was 69 per cent higher than the previous week, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said in a report earlier this week. Most of the country’s new coronavirus deaths in July and August were among people over 70 years old.