New Delhi: A man who was brandishing a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport outside Paris has been shot dead, said police officers on Wednesday. "Officers neutralised a threatening individual in possession of a knife at the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport," the Paris police department said on its Twitter account.

Faisant preuve de sang-froid, les policiers ont neutralisé ce matin un individu menaçant en possession d’une arme blanche à l’aéroport de #Roissy Charles de Gaulle. pic.twitter.com/KBtVKQVtbH — Préfecture de Police (@prefpolice) August 10, 2022

AFP reported that the incident occurred at the busy Terminal 2F at around 8:20 am (0620 GMT), when “a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him”.