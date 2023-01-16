Top Recommended Stories
BREAKING: Latif Afridi, Senior Pakistani Lawyer, Shot Dead Inside Peshawar High Court
Islamabad/Pakistan: Latif Afridi, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president and senior lawyer has been shot dead inside the Peshawar high Courton Monday. Pakistan-based news outlet Dawn said that the senior lawyer was sitting in the bar room with other lawyers when a gunman opened fire at him. He was immediately rushed to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, the gunman has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Adnan Afridi. Police have recovered a small weapon, an identity card and a student card from the attacker.
لطیف آفریدی ایڈووکیٹ فائرنگ سے جاں بحق،ہسپتال ترجمان کی تصدیق
اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ pic.twitter.com/kdjtZLiciN
— Farzana Ali (@farzanaalispark) January 16, 2023
