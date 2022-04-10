Breaking News LIVE Updates April 10: India will start the administration of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the country’s adult population to fight Covid-19 from Sunday. The Precautionary dose of the vaccine can be taken by an adult, above 18 years of age, who has completed 9 months or 39 weeks of the second dose of vaccination, at private vaccination across the country. Ahead of the launch of the booster dose, vaccine makers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech on Saturday slashed vaccine prices of both their respective COVID-19 vaccines–Covishield and Covaxin–to Rs 225 per dose. The government has also announced that private vaccination centres could charge only up to a maximum of Rs 150 as service charges for vaccination over and above the vaccine cost. Meanwhile, On the occasion of Ram Navami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th foundation day celebration of Umiya Mata Temple at Gathila, Junagadh in Gujarat on Sunday at 1 pm via video conferencing. Umiya Maa is considered the clan-deity or ‘kuldevi’ of the Kadava Patidars. In Pakistan, National Assembly proceedings were adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will meet again on April 11 at 2 pm to elect the new premier after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed from office through a no-confidence vote. Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who was chairing the crucial session, said the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm on Sunday and the scrutiny would be done by 3 pm. As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 46, NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, on Sunday citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, April 10 to April 16: What’s In Store For You This Week?