London: Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as UK Prime Minister amid calls from within her Conservative Party to step down from the top job merely six weeks after she entered 10, Downing Street. The move comes after Truss held a hastily arranged meeting with a Conservative official tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still has the support of Tory members of Parliament.

"Given the situation, I cannot carry out the mandate for which I was elected…I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen," Truss told reporters after tendering her resignation.

#WATCH | Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom I am resigning as the leader of the Conservative party. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen: Liz Truss (Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/nR2t0yOP30 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

