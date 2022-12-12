Top Recommended Stories
Loud Blast, Gunfire Near Guest House Popular With Chinese Business Visitors In Kabul
Loud blast, gunfire near guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.
Kabul News: Loud blast, gunfire near guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reports AFP News Agency citing witnesses. Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. Security officials have yet to comment: Afghanistan’s TOLOnews.
