Loud Blast, Gunfire Near Guest House Popular With Chinese Business Visitors In Kabul

Updated: December 12, 2022 5:01 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Smoke rises from a site of an attack at Shahr-e-naw which is city's one of main commercial areas in Kabul on December 12, 2022. A loud blast and gunfire were heard in the Afghan capital December 12 near a guest house popular with Chinese business visitors, a witness said. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP)

Kabul News: Loud blast, gunfire near guest house popular with Chinese business visitors in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, reports AFP News Agency citing witnesses. Residents of the Shahr-e Naw area of Kabul confirmed they heard a blast and sporadic gunfire. Security officials have yet to comment: Afghanistan’s TOLOnews.

Published Date: December 12, 2022 4:46 PM IST

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 5:01 PM IST