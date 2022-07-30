A loud explosion was reported during a football match inside a stadium in Turbat, Balochistan, reported Pakistan’s ARY News quoting police. According to the police, three people were injured, including a policeman in what is suspected to be a grenade explosion outside the Turbat Stadium in Quetta.Also Read - India Slams Pakistan On Chess Olympiad 2022 Boycott, Says Politicisation Highly Unfortunate

The police said that the explosion took place at Airport Road of the city while a match was going on in the football stadium.

Further details awaited.