Lufthansa Airlines Affected By Technical Snag, Flight Cancelled Across Globe, Passengers Stranded

According to Lufthansa Airlines, the exact cause of the snag was still unclear.

Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage, the company said in a post.

Berlin: A technical snag at Germany’s Lufthansa caused massive flight delays and cancellations at airlines across the group worldwide, the company said on Wednesday. According to the airline, the exact cause of the snag was still unclear. “There is a group-wide IT system failure,” a Lufthansa spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

Lufthansa airlines affected by an IT outage causing flight delays and cancellations pic.twitter.com/mLQku9z9Du — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023

Photos and videos shared on social media platforms from several airports across Germany showed chaos with thousands of stranded passengers waiting to be checked in.

Posting on Twitter the airline said: “Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers.”

📢 Currently, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group are affected by an IT outage. This is causing flight delays and cancellations. We regret the inconvenience this is causing our passengers. — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) February 15, 2023

Notably, Lufthansa Group owns Lufthansa and several regional partners, as well as six other brands including Eurowings, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Swiss and Edelweiss Air.

In a statement, the Lufthansa Group on its website said: “Due to an IT failure many Lufthansa IT systems are currently not working. Because of this reason, passengers must expect disruptions in the flights program and during the check-in process. Further information will be published as soon as possible.

“In case your flight is cancelled we recommend not to proceed to the airport and rebook your flight on our Chatbot.”

“We are working on a solution swiftly. Until then we ask all affected guests flying on domestic LH flights in Germany to book a train ticket and request a refund on lh.com,” the airline said.

