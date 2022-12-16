Top Recommended Stories
BREAKING: Major Explosions In Kyiv & Other Ukranian Cities; Blackout In Kharkiv
Local authorities on social media reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.
The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months, reported Associated Press.
It is a developing story, more details are awaited.
