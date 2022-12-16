Major Explosions In Kyiv & Other Ukrainian Cities; Blackout In Kharkiv After Russian Strikes

Ukrainian authorities report Russian airstrikes across Ukraine including capital Kyiv.

Updated: December 16, 2022 2:51 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Major Explosions In Kyiv & Other Ukrainian Cities; Blackout In Kharkiv After Russian Strikes (File AP Photo)
Kyiv: Ukrainian authorities have reported major missile strike at it capital and major city, Kyiv on Friday reported news agency AFP. Alleging, Russian attack, nearly three cities have been hit and on energy facilities and infrastructure. According to the Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, there is a blackout in the city after air strikes. 

Local authorities on social media reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months, reported Associated Press.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.

