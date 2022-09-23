Kabul: Several locals were feared dead as a massive explosion rocked a local mosque in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on Friday after prayers, with police confirming casualties. Soon after the incident, a column of black smoke went up into the sky and shots rang out several minutes after the blast in the city’s diplomatic quarter.Also Read - 'Jaage Ho, TV Dekh Rahe Ho?’ When PM Modi's Midnight Call Surprised Foreign Minister Jaishankar

Giving details, Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said there were casualties, but could not provide a number for those killed or wounded. Also Read - 3 Killed, 13 Others Injured as Massive Blast Rocks Local Restaurant in Afghanistan's Kabul

WATCH VIDEO OF THE BLAST:

Also Read - 20 Dead as Massive Explosion Rocks Russian Embassy in Kabul

On the other hand, Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque and added that the cause of the matter is under investigation. Takor further added that police teams were at the site and that an investigation was underway.

Earlier this month, nearly five people sustained injuries in two major blasts that rocked Dasht-e-Barchi area in the western edge of Kabul, police spokesman Khalid Zadran said, as reported by news agency IANS.

“Explosive devices planted on two bicycles went off in Dasht-e-Barchi locality late evening today, injuring five persons,” Zadran was quoted as saying. He also had stated that an investigation on the matter was underway.