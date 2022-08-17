Kabul: A massive explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Wednesday, resulting in casualties, media outlet TOLO news reported. According to updates from Khaled Zadran, the spokesman of the Kabul Security Command, the explosion took place in a mosque in the 17th security district of Kabul. Soon after the incident, the security forces arrived at the spot of the incident.Also Read - EXPLAINER: Dueling Views Remain a Year after Afghan Pullout

#Afghanistan: at least 25 k!lled and at least 60 injured in an explosion in a Siddiqiya mosque in north of #Kabul Maulvi Amir Mohammad reportedly targeted during the blast. pic.twitter.com/XlzwQsH6zm — KafirOphobia (@socialgreek1) August 17, 2022

Giving details, police said there were multiple casualties but did not specify how many. One Taliban intelligence official told news agency Reuters that as many as 35 people may have been wounded or killed, and the toll could rise further. In the meantime, Al Jazeera has quoted an unidentified official as giving a total death count of 20. Some other reports also suggested that as many as 21 people were killed and over 40 others wounded in the explosion.

Eyewitnesses at the spot told Reuters the powerful explosion was heard in a northern Kabul neighbourhood, shattering windows in nearby buildings. Ambulances rushed to the spot.

“A blast happened inside a mosque…. the blast has casualties, but the numbers are not clear yet,” Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told Reuters.

Moreover, one Taliban intelligence official said the explosion occurred in a mosque among worshippers in Khair Khana area of Kabul.

In the explosion, the Imam of the mosque was among those killed and the count could still rise. The intelligence teams are at the blast site and carrying out investigations.

Abdul Rahman Nafay, commander of PD13, told TOLOnews that the blast was due to explosives placed in a motorcycle. Giving details, he said three perpetrators have been arrested in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

“The blast happened near the identity center, where the woman and children came to get identity cards. There was no military there. They set up a magnetic bomb on the motorcycle,” Nafay was quoted as saying by TOLO News.