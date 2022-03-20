Islamabad: A massive explosion occurred in Sialkot, Pakistan on Sunday, news agency ANI reported citing the local media. The sound of the blast was reportedly heard near the cantonment area in the Punjab province.Also Read - Women's World Cup, BAN vs PAK: Bangladesh Create History With First-Ever Win in World Cup, Beat Pakistan By 9 Runs

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.