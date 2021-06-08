New Delhi: Multiple outages hit websites across the globe on Tuesday morning, affecting many large news websites and social media platforms, reported international news agencies. Leading world websites operated by news outlets, including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News were down. Separately, Amazon.com Inc’s retail website also seemed to face an outage. Also Read - Mukesh Ambani's $3.4 Billion Deal With Future Group Stalled After Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Amazon Plea

However, the issue was fixed later, said Fastly, a major content delivery network. It said the network had reported a widespread failure, resulting in a massive internet outage around the world and the issue has now been fixed. "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return," the company said on its service status website.