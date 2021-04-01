California: Multiple people were killed on Wednesday evening in Orange, California, in a shooting incident, according to reports. As per updates from Metro City Fire Authority Dispatch, at least four people were dead and two others had been transported to local hospitals. Also Read - ISSF World Cup 2021: India Win Silver in Men's Team Air Rifle Event, Women's Team Finish Fourth

However, the police said that the situation is under control now and there is no threat to the public at the moment.

According to police, the location of the incident appeared to be a small commercial building. Aerial videos posted on social media platforms showed police present at the scene.