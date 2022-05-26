New Delhi: Tragedy shook the West African country of Senegal as 11 newborn babies died in a hospital fire in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, reports news agency AFP quoting President Macky Sall.Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: Delhi’s Newly Appointed LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to Take Oath On 26 May

“I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital,” the President was quoted as saying. Also Read - What Is Joe Biden's IPEF? What Role Will It Play In Indo-Pacific? | Explained

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Also Read - Jet Airways Relaunch Soon as Airline Gets Licence to Resume Commercial Flights