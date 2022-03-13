Breaking News: An American journalist has been shot dead in Ukraine, reports news agency AFP quoting medic, witnesses.Also Read - 35 Killed, Over 100 Injured in Air Strikes on Western Military Base Near Polish Border, Says Ukraine

"A 51-year-old New York Times correspondent Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpen today. Another journalist was injured. Now they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone," the Kyiv Post reported.

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

