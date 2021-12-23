Washington: In a huge step towards battling the coronavirus infection, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck’s Covid pill for high risk adults, a day after a similar pill by Pfizer was given the green light, reported news agency AFP. “Today’s authorization provides an additional treatment option against the COVID-19 virus in the form of a pill that can be taken orally,” FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni was quoted as saying by AFP.Also Read - Pfizer Pill ‘Paxlovid’ Becomes First US-Authorized Home COVID Treatment

US health regulators on Wednesday authorised the first pill against COVID-19, and President Joe Biden said it marks a "significant step forward" on the path out of the pandemic. The pill is a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. Biden said that his administration will work with states to ensure equitable distribution. The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorised drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

The pill developed by Merck – Molnupiravir – which is known as MSD outside the US and Canada, is taken within five days of symptom onset and has been shown to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 per cent among at-risk people. Molnupiravir works by incorporating itself into the genome of the virus, causing mutations that prevent viral replication.

Even as the antiviral pill from Merck has got authorisation, Pfizer’s drug is more likely to be the preferred option because of its mild side effects and superior effectiveness, including a nearly 90 per cent reduction in hospitalisations and deaths among patients most likely to get severe disease. The FDA, in its statement, stressed that both the Pfizer and Merck pills should complement, rather than replace vaccines, that remain the frontline tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

(With inputs from AP, AFP)