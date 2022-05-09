Breaking News: Curfew has been imposed in entire Sri Lanka with immediate effect, reported news agency PTI quoting country Police Spokesperson on Monday. Earlier in the day, at least 23 people were injured as supporters of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked anti-government demonstrators gathered at a protest site near his official residence to demand for the premier’s resignation, prompting authorities to deploy Army troops to bring the situation under control.Also Read - Breaking: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns Amid Anti-Govt Protests

The violence occurred following reports on Monday that Mahinda Rajapksa may offer to stand down as Prime Minister, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign, was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down. "While emotions are running high in #lka, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving," Prime Minister Mahinda tweeted.

(Based on PTI inputs)