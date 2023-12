New Delhi: National Center for Seismology Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 12-12-2023, 07:35:44 IST, Lat: 36.33 and Long: 70.70, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Afghanistan

