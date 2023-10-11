Top Recommended Stories

Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Several Places

Updated: October 11, 2023 7:50 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Manmath Nayak

Earthquake Latest News Today: A massive earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook parts of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the US Geological Survey.

