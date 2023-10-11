By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt Across Several Places
Earthquake Latest News Today: A massive earthquake of 6.3 magnitude shook parts of western Afghanistan where a quake on Saturday killed more than 2,000. The 6.3-magnitude earthquake Wednesday morning was about 28 kilometers outside the capital of Herat province, according to the US Geological Survey.
