Home

News

Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 hits west of Bandar Abbas in Iran

Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 hits west of Bandar Abbas in Iran

Iran Earthquake Update: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning as informed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 hits Iran Bandar Abbas west

Iran Earthquake Update: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning as informed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.