  Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 hits west of Bandar Abbas in Iran

Breaking News: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 hits west of Bandar Abbas in Iran

Iran Earthquake Update: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 has hit the west of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Saturday morning as informed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Published: March 7, 2026 9:32 AM IST
