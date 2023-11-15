Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt Across Region

. An earthquake of Magnitude 5.2, occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km , Region: Pakistan, shared National Center for Seismology on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Karachi: A massive earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale hit Pakistan on Wednesday at around 5:35 AM, the National Center for Seismology informed. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km , Region: Pakistan,” NCS tweeted on X.

Trending Now

A similar earthquake of magnitude 6.2 had struck Sri Lanka’s Colombo on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

You may like to read

An earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale occurred in Pakistan at 5:35 am today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/brJnVAj8Ot — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 14-11-2023, 12:31:10 IST, Lat: -2.96 & Long: 86.54, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 1326 km SE of Colombo, Sri Lanka,” the NCS post said.

In the meantime, another earthquake of 4.9-magnitude had struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Again on the same day evening, several earthquake tremors of 4.9-magnitude were felt in Tajikistan, as per the NCS. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan,” the agency said on social media platform X.

It should be noted that Nepal has also experienced a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, causing tremors in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The seismic activity later followed a devastating 6.4 magnitude quake in Nepal, which occurred a few days earlier, resulting in 153 fatalities and 160 injuries—marking the deadliest earthquake since 2015.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.