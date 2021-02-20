Moscow: Scientists from Russia’s research center Vector have confirmed the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the influenza A virus, which causes bird flu, reported news agencies on Saturday. “I want to make an announcement on an important scientific discovery by scientists of Rospotrebnadzor’s Vector research center. The first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the Avian influenza A virus in the Russian Federation was confirmed in a laboratory,” head of the Rospotrebnadzor, consumer rights protection watchdog, Anna Popova said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster. Also Read - Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed in 12 States So Far | Check Full List Here

The highly contagious strain is lethal for birds but has never before been reported to have spread to humans.

Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this strain of flu in seven employees of a poultry farm in Russia's south, where an outbreak was registered among the poultry in December.

“All the seven people that I have mentioned feel fine, they had only mild clinical symptoms,” Popova assured.

Popova praised “the important scientific discovery,” saying “time will tell” if the virus can further mutate.

(With inputs from agencies)