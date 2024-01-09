Home

Former PM Tshering Tobgay Wins Bhutan General Elections; Key Updates

Tshering Tobgay and his group, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), emerged as the clear victors in Bhutan’s recent general elections. Capturing a sweeping majority, they managed to secure approximately two-thirds of the seats in the parliament, tallying up to 30.

Thimpu: The former Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay’s party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), walked away with a resounding victory in the recent general elections. They clinched almost a two-thirds majority in the parliamentary seats, adding up to 30 seats under their belt. On the other side, the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) navigated their way through the competitive landscape, securing 17 seats.

Bhutan Election Commission To Announce Results

The Bhutan Election Commission is preparing to publicize the official results of the latest votes tomorrow. This round of elections has strongly centered upon pressing economic challenges that are calling into question Bhutan’s conventional stance of favoring “Gross National Happiness” above economic expansion. Each of Bhutan’s political parties is committed to a constitutionally enforced principle. It measures their triumph based on the degree of happiness and welfare experienced by their people.

Despite its size, comparable to Switzerland, Bhutan is witnessing some voters trekking for days to participate in the elections. The younger generation of the country is struggling with chronic unemployment and a brain drain from migration abroad, according to Al Jazeera.

Bhutan’s Youth Unemployment Rate

Bhutan’s youth unemployment rate stands at 29 per cent, as per the World Bank, while economic growth has sputtered along at an average of 1.7 per cent over the past five years.

Following the rise in unemployment, young citizens have left in record numbers, looking for better financial and educational opportunities abroad since the last elections, with Australia as the top destination.

According to a local news report, nearly 15,000 Bhutanese were issued visas there in one year, which is more than the preceding six years combined and almost 2 per cent of the country’s population.

Reportedly, the issue of mass exodus is central for both parties contesting the polls, according to Al Jazeera. Career civil servant Pema Chewang of the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) said that the country was losing the “cream of the nation.”.

“If this trend continues, we might be confronted with a situation of empty villages and a deserted nation,” the 56-year-old added. His opponent, former prime minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Tshering Tobgay, 58, raised the concern of Bhutan’s “unprecedented economic challenges and mass exodus.”

His party’s manifesto cited that the government statistics showed that one in every eight people is “struggling to meet their basic needs for food” and other necessities, Al Jazeera reported. Moreover, tourism, a small share of Bhutan’s economy but a key earner of foreign currency, has yet to recover from the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)

