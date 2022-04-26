New Delhi: According to the news coming from Moscow, Russia, at least four people died after an armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region of Russia, regional authorities told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.Also Read - US Pledges New Ukraine Aid in Secretive Kyiv Trip

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

Unconfirmed reports say that the shooter is believed to have killed himself after carrying out the carnage.