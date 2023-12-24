Gabbon-Flagged Vessel With 25 Indians On Board Attacked By Drone In Red Sea: Indian Navy

Fortunately, the ballistic missiles didn’t hit any vessel.

The USS LABOON (DDG 58) which was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea spotted and shot down four unmanned aerial drones that were originated from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The patrolling is a part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). No injuries or damage was reported in this incident.

At around 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received a mayday alert from two ships in the Southern Red Sea, stating that they were under attack.

A Norwegian-flagged chemical/oil tanker named M/V BLAAMANEN, nearly missed a Houthi one-way attack drone. No injuries or damage were reported.

A second vessel named M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, reported that it was hit by a drone attack. No crew member injured in the attack.

As per the US Central Command these attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17.

Notably, Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, started attacking on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.