Gabbon-Flagged Vessel With 25 Indians On Board Attacked By Drone In Red Sea: Indian Navy
MV Saibaba, a Gabon-flagged vessel, was hit by one-way attack drone attack in the Red Sea on Sunday. The vessel had 25 crew members on board at the time of the drone attack.
New Delhi: A Gabon-flagged vessel named MV Saibaba suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea on Sunday. The vessel had 25 crew members on board at the time of the drone attack. The Indian Navy has confirmed that all crew members are safe and informing that it is not an Indian-flagged vessel. Recently, an Indian-flagged crude oil tanker among two other vessels that came under the drone attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Southern Red Sea.According to the US Central Command, Houthi militants fire two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the international shipping lanes in the Southern Red Sea from Yemen on December 23.
A Gabbon-flagged vessel MV Saibaba has also suffered a drone attack in the Red Sea. It has 25 Indian crew members on board who are safe. It is not an Indian-flagged vessel. More details are awaited: Indian Navy officials pic.twitter.com/nWG3h3CTP1
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023
Fortunately, the ballistic missiles didn’t hit any vessel.
The USS LABOON (DDG 58) which was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea spotted and shot down four unmanned aerial drones that were originated from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The patrolling is a part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG). No injuries or damage was reported in this incident.
At around 8 pm (Sanaa time), US Naval Forces Central Command received a mayday alert from two ships in the Southern Red Sea, stating that they were under attack.
A Norwegian-flagged chemical/oil tanker named M/V BLAAMANEN, nearly missed a Houthi one-way attack drone. No injuries or damage were reported.
A second vessel named M/V SAIBABA, a Gabon-owned, reported that it was hit by a drone attack. No crew member injured in the attack.
As per the US Central Command these attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17.
Notably, Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, started attacking on ships in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.
