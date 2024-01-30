Home

News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Given 10-Year Prison Sentence In Cipher Case

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Given 10-Year Prison Sentence In Cipher Case

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and celebrated cricketer Imran Khan has been given a ten-year prison sentence in the Cipher Case, as reported by Pakistani Media.

Imran Khan Given 10 Year Prison Sentence

New Delhi: The former captain of the Pakistani Cricket Team and the Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan had been jailed in August 2023 for a period of three years over graft but later, his sentence was overturned and he was kept in custody on a more serious charge of leaking classified State documents. In a latest development in the Cipher Case, Imran Khan, and along with him, Shah Mehmood Qureshi have been given a ten-year prison sentence according to Pakistani Media.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.