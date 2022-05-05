Breaking News LIVE May 5: Nearly 600 died in the Russian bombing of the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol, an Associated Press investigation has found. According to the report, the Mariupol Theater airstrike on March 16 stands out as the single deadliest known attack against civilians to date and evidence was found that the attack was in fact far deadlier than estimated, killing closer to 600 people inside and outside the building. Mariupol has taken on outsize importance as a symbol of the devastation inflicted by Russian forces and of the resistance from Ukraine. The city’s fate is now hanging in the balance, and officials say around 20,000 civilians died during the Russian siege. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - In War-Torn Ukraine, Firefighters Risk Their Lives to Rescue Cat From Building About to be Bombed | WATCH VIDEO