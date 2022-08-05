Breaking News LIVE August 5: Shots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did not immediately find a victim. “The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim,” Bloomington Police said in a statement. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the US and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 1 Dead, Several Wounded in Northeast D.C. Shooting Near Capitol Hill

Live Updates

  • 6:32 AM IST

    US | “Four people suffered severe injuries following a lightning strike at Lafayette Park in Washington, DC,” District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said.

  • 5:53 AM IST

    Shots fired inside MOA in US’ Minnesota: Shots were fired inside the Mall of America (MOA) in Minnesota’s Bloomington area. “The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim,” Bloomington Police said.