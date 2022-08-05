Breaking News LIVE August 5: Shots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did not immediately find a victim. “The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim,” Bloomington Police said in a statement. Video posted on social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots. The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the US and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.Also Read - 1 Dead, Several Wounded in Northeast D.C. Shooting Near Capitol Hill