Breaking News LIVE July 23: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters took to Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal streets to demonstrate their frustration against the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari's ruling to re-elect Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister. PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan have called for protests tonight against the outcomes of the Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz's 'surprising' victory in Punjab. He was surprised by the happenings in the Punjab Assembly today. "Everyone is now looking to the Supreme Court (SC). Parliament has the power of morality, not the army, democracy is based on morality." Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on major news from India and around the world.