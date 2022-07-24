Breaking News July 24: The United States condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s pre-historic port Odesa. It came just a day after the two nations signed a deal to unblock grain exports amidst the ongoing global food crisis caused due to the war. The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed by both Ukraine and Russia on Friday and as per the pact, it would allow significant volumes of commercial food and fertilizer exports from three key ports in the Black Sea -Odesa, Chernomorsk, and Yuzhny, according to the United Nations statement on its website. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also condemned the attack. However, so far, Russia has denied any attack on the Ukrainian port so far.Also Read - WHO Declares Monkeypox ‘Global Health Emergency Of International Concern’ Amid Rising Cases

